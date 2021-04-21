Cannabis retailer a first in Canada with storefront at grow site
Townsend production facility opens storefront
TOWNSEND – A Townsend firm finds itself on the leading edge of cannabis retailing in Canada.
Greybeard Cannabis on the Keith Richardson Parkway will open its retail storefront this week. The company’s click-and-collect website went live Wednesday.
“This is unique in Canada,” says Robyn Rabinovich, Greybeard’s vice president of strategic initiatives. “This is the first location where retailers can also have a production facility on site.
“We’re first in Canada as a pilot project. But we didn’t set out to be the first.”
Greybeard’s evolution tracks the development of wineries in Ontario: Wine production came first, followed by on-site retailing.
The roll-out at Greybeard represents a new level of co-operation involving Health Canada, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and the Ontario Cannabis Store. Greybeard products will continue to be sold through the latter’s website and affiliated shops across the province.
The principals behind Greybeard settled on the name as a complement to their slogan, which is “Quality bonded by wisdom.” The heart of the operation is a high-security grow facility that produces thousands of plants a year.
The Bluhm family of Townsend – farmers in this part of Haldimand for the past 10 years – started the facility in 2018 with a Health Canada permit for the production of medicinal marijuana. The decision to branch into the recreational market came when the Trudeau government legalized cannabis for casual use two years ago.
Greybeard co-owner Jay Bluhm says the family also has business interests in the Jarvis area related to the production of chiropractic tables and cargo-slide devices for pickup trucks.
If wineries have a chief vintner, and breweries have a brewmaster, the analogue to that at Greybeard would be chief operating officer Tyson Cramer. Cramer is a native of California who came to Canada with 15 years experience producing quality cannabis.
The primary variety at the heart of Greybeard’s operation is Afghani Drifter. A spec sheet says this strain’s THC level ranges from 22 to 28 per cent, depending on the batch. Terpenes – primarily myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene – rate from two to four percent, also depending on the batch.
Rabinovitch says the kick, taste and smell delivered by a particular strain have a large terpene component and are not restricted, as previously thought, to cannabinoid content alone.
Along with smokeable flowertops, Greybeard Cannabis also produces a selection of edibles, pre-rolled joints, and certified oils for vaping purposes.
Those wishing to learn more can do so by going to duchy.com and searching for Thrive, the parent company of Greybeard Cannabis and associated products. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, sales until further notice will be restricted to curbside pickup.
