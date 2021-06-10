Cancelled hazardous waste events re-scheduled
Hazardous waste is accumulating in Norfolk households and the county wants to get its hands on it before it winds up in a landfill or the water table beneath it.
Norfolk scheduled two household hazardous waste events this spring but was forced to cancel due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Tuesday, Jason Godby, Norfolk’s interim general manager of public works, announced that the cancelled events have been re-scheduled. The new dates and locations are as follows:
- The Norfolk County garage and compound at 591 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe, Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.
- The Delhi roads yard at 340 Argyle Ave. Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.
These are appointment-only events. Residents who do not book an appointment within the prescribed hours will not be allowed to drop off their items.
As a COVID-19 precaution, residents will be required to unload their items once on site. At previous events, staff have been present to collect and sort materials.
The county does not accept all forms of household waste.
A county news release says acceptable materials include paint and stain, motor oil and used oil filters, batteries, fertilizer, pesticides, medications, needles in a sharps container, propane tanks, pool chemicals, fluorescent light tubes (limit of 10 per household), and household cleaners among other items.
Forbidden items include tires, PCBs, commercial waste, agricultural waste, industrial waste, radioactive waste, drums of materials, appliances, power tools, microwaves, smoke detectors and electronics.
Appointments for this summer’s events can be booked online at norfolkcounty.ca/waste. The county will begin registering appointments at noon Thursday, June 24.
Those lacking access to a computer can book an appointment by calling ServiceNorfolk at 519-426-5870.
Norfolk is also arranging for hazardous waste collection events in the fall. The two events planned are as follows:
- The Norfolk County garage and compound at 591 Norfolk Street South, Simcoe, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m.
- The Langton roads yard at 1630 Norfolk Road 45 Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The county will begin booking appointments for these events at noon Aug. 18.
For a comprehensive list of allowable items and forbidden items, visit norfolkcounty.ca/waste and look under the Household Hazardous Waste tab.
