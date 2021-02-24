





Article content Careless drivers who illegally pass school buses while they are collecting or discharging students could stand a 100-per cent chance of getting caught in Norfolk, Haldimand and Brant counties later this year. Wednesday, Norfolk’s Police Services Board heard a presentation from the transportation supervisor serving area school boards and the president of a company called BusPatrol. The latter has come up with a technology-based business model that could be at work on every local school bus by September at no charge to the taxpayer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cameras catch bad drivers in the act Back to video “What we’ve done at BusPatrol is ensure money never gets in the way of child safety,” company president Jean Souliere told the PSB by video link. BusPatrol outfits buses with forward- and backward-looking exterior cameras next to the driver’s seat. When a bus’s flashing lights and stop sign are engaged, the cameras collect high-resolution footage of vehicles that pass in contravention of the Highway Traffic Act.

Article content Footage is provided to law enforcement. Images are time- and location-stamped with GPS co-ordinates. Typically, the cameras provide the licence-plate number, a detailed description of the vehicle, and a clear image of the person behind the wheel. Acting on this evidence, police issue tickets and BusPatrol is paid a percentage of the resulting fine. BusPatrol technology is the subject of a recent pilot project involving eight school buses in Norfolk, Haldimand and Brant counties as well as the City of Brantford. Phil Kuckyt, supervisor of transportation on behalf of local school boards, says the technology recently produced a fine and conviction in Haldimand County. “It sounds very impressive,” Insp. Rob Scott, interim chief of the Norfolk OPP, said. “Quite often, these incidents don’t result in charges due to the identification factor. “If there is evidence for a charge, we will move forward with it. We’re provided with evidence and we take it from there.” Although BusPatrol’s focus is school transportation, its contracts in Ontario are with municipalities. Fine revenue under the Highway Traffic Act is administered at the municipal level. As such, municipalities are responsible to pay the invoices. BusPatrol’s percentage was not disclosed at Wednesday’s meeting. Based on the pilot program, the BusPatrol delegation told the PSB there are as many as 150 bus violations per school day in the local area. Passing a school bus when it is collecting or discharging students is highly dangerous with the potential for serious injuries and fatalities.

Article content Kuckyt says the 400 school buses serving the local area could be fitted with the technology in time for the new school year in September if local governments enter into agreements with BusPatrol. “It changes behaviour,” Kuckyt says. “Wherever the system is in place, there is a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in violations.” As an added feature, the BusPatrol package includes interior cameras that document events inside a bus that may be of interest to education officials. Kuckyt says a principal in his office can log into any of the surveillance systems immediately once alerted to an incident in the field. Penalties in Ontario for failing to stop for a school bus range from $400 to $2,000. Drivers are assessed six demerit points upon conviction and – in serious cases – could serve jail time. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

