Article content

The developers of a planned subdivision on land in Caledonia occupied by a group from Six Nations have claimed $200 million in damages against the attorney general of Canada, the Ontario government, and the OPP, among others.

The statement of claim was issued on Thursday by Foxgate Developments Inc., a joint venture between Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes. It relates to “the past and current illegal occupation of the construction site at 1535 McKenzie Rd.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Caledonia developers seek $200-million Back to video

Foxgate Developments plans to build 218 detached homes and townhouses, known as McKenzie Meadows, on the site, which had previously been farmland. This would be the first phase of a much bigger housing development that would extend to the border of Six Nations of the Grand River.

A group from Six Nations occupied the site on July 19, 2020, saying the land was unceded Haudenosaunee territory.

Foxgate’s claim is asking the federal and provincial governments to confirm there is no claim against its “lawful title to the lands.”