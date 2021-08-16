Buyer found for former medical centre in Port Dover

Reformer staff
The former medical centre on St. George Street in Port Dover.
Norfolk County confirmed Monday that a buyer has finally been found for the former Port Dover Medical Centre on St. George Street in Port Dover.

Lydia Harrison, Norfolk’s realty service co-ordinator, said more information will be made public once the sale closes.

The county put the former medical centre up for sale earlier this year as a surplus property. The building features 7,530 square feet over two floors and has undergone significant renovations under county ownership.

