Buyer found for former medical centre in Port Dover

Article content

Norfolk County confirmed Monday that a buyer has finally been found for the former Port Dover Medical Centre on St. George Street in Port Dover.

Lydia Harrison, Norfolk’s realty service co-ordinator, said more information will be made public once the sale closes.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Buyer found for former medical centre in Port Dover Back to video

The county put the former medical centre up for sale earlier this year as a surplus property. The building features 7,530 square feet over two floors and has undergone significant renovations under county ownership.