Business owner enters Norfolk Ward 2 byelection race

Norfolk County resident and business owner Bill Dendekker has added his name to the race for the vacant Ward 2 council seat.

Dendekker says he has seen a pattern of council decision-making lacking common sense and believes he can bring a fresh perspective to help restore growth to the area.

“I’ve lived and run my business in this area with my family for over 25 years,” says Dendekker, “and I’m frustrated at how council seems to be making it unattractive for families and businesses to come here. So I want to do something about that.

“Norfolk seems to only think about major centres like Port Dover and Simcoe for building houses. Why not encourage development in smaller communities too, like Langton or Lynedoch, to give people more housing options and let them have shorter commutes? I know people who are commuting here from Brantford or Hamilton because they have to. We’re not giving them any other choice.”