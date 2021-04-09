Burgess resigns as Norfolk CAO

“They have dealt with some incredible challenges. Managing COVID-19, depleted financial reserves, and a water (supply) crisis that came out of the blue would have, frankly, swamped many councils. But this council has fought through these tough issues.”

“This was a difficult decision for me, as I believe Norfolk County has a great team that is performing at a high level even with the challenges of COVID-19,” Burgess said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I enjoyed working for – and have a tremendous amount of respect — for this council.

In an interview, Burgess said his tenure in Norfolk was intended to be a short one. He said Norfolk needed a turnaround specialist to address its financial and organizational challenges and that his prescription for the county’s future has been delivered and implemented.

Burgess has been hired as the new CAO in the City of Niagara Falls in Niagara Region. His last day in Norfolk is July 23.

Burgess added the 18 months he has spent in Norfolk has been stressful for his family. After accepting the top administrative position in the county — which has a workforce of about 750 — Burgess bought a home in Port Dover where he has lived five days a week. He visits his wife and two children in St. Catharines on weekends.

Burgess is reluctant to talk about it, but he did say council’s decision last year to order a third-party investigation into allegations that he had a conflict-of-interest with regard to a developer convinced him that he needed to wrap up his assignment in Norfolk sooner rather than later.

The investigation found no basis for the allegations and Burgess received a formal apology from Norfolk council.

“Yeah – that investigation did not help me with regard to staying here,” he said, adding “I was never going to be here for a long time anyway.

“I was a change agent, and that role comes with a lot of baggage. It was always the plan that I wasn’t going to be here long-term. I’m not saying it was the only factor in my decision. But it was a partial contribution. It did affect me.”

Burgess said the position in Niagara Falls – along with re-uniting him with his family – also pays more money.

As well, the City of Niagara Falls – population 85,000 — is a less complicated municipality to administer than Norfolk. The city tends to local matters while upper-tier, regional responsibilities are overseen by Niagara Region and its council and staff.

The statement issued Friday contained general words of thanks from Norfolk council but no attribution. Mayor Kristal Chopp was unavailable for comment.

Burgess is the fifth person to hold the Norfolk CAO’s position since January 2019.

