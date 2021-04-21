Bryden’s Den receives zoning change

Article content

A long-serving wildlife rehabilitator is weighing her options now that Norfolk County has granted a zoning change in Port Ryerse that will allow her to continue operating.

Norfolk council approved the site-specific designation in the hamlet residential zone Tuesday afternoon.

“Everyone phoned and said ‘You won! You won!” Denise Boniface of the Bryden’s Den Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said Wednesday.

“I wish this nightmare would just go away but the neighbours have lawyered up. I’m getting calls from people I can’t help right now. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster.”

Boniface would like to get back to giving juvenile wildlife a second chance but there is the possibility of an appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

Boniface has been told the window for an appeal opens for two weeks from the date of council’s decision. Boniface will seek advice before deciding her next move.