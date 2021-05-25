Article content

The $2.1-million drive to serve Turkey Point and Normandale with high-speed internet is finished.

Parties to the project announced the completion this week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Broadband comes to Turkey Point, Normandale Back to video

“This is great news,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said Tuesday. “Now — more than ever — robust broadband is essential all over Ontario. This government recognizes that homes are offices as much as being places to live; we are making Haldimand-Norfolk homes places to thrive in business and optimize personal and recreational internet uses.”

Barrett is referring, in part, to the rapid evolution of homes into workplaces following the declaration of the COVID-19 global pandemic last year. Many workers have been forced to adapt. High-speed internet has been an indispensable tool in this transition, not only for employees but for students and online education, as well.

The provincial and federal governments teamed up with the SWIFT consortium to install high-speed fibre-optic cable in Turkey Point and Normandale. The project involves more than 900 households and businesses. The senior levels of government each contributed $690,000 toward the infrastructure, which was installed by Execulink of Delhi.