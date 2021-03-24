Brantford couple wins $8.7-million jackpot
Article content
John Wdowczyk knew he was holding a big winner when he checked his Jan. 9 Lotto 6/49 ticket using the OLG lottery App a day after the draw.
But the 55-year-old Brantford man didn’t realize how big until he grabbed his glasses to double check the numbers.
Brantford couple wins $8.7-million jackpot Back to video
At first, he turned to his wife, Catherine March.
“I said, ‘Oh, Catherine – I think we won big,’ thinking we had won $87,000,” Wdowczyk told lottery officials.
It was only after he put on his glasses that he learned it was $8,730,601
They sat down, enjoyed a coffee and thought about the next steps.
“We waited a few weeks to validate the ticket so we could plan what we wanted to do,” Wdowczyk said.
Then he called his boss.
“I said to her, ‘Remember I said if I won the lottery I’d leave early,” Wdowczyk, now a retired teacher, said with a laugh. “Well, I’m leaving early.”
March, 58, is already retired.
The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on King George Road.
Advertisement
Article content
The couple plan to share their winnings with family and travel when it is safe to do so.
They also want to spend time volunteering.
The couple join the ranks of other big lottery winners from Brantford and the surrounding area in recent years.
Terry Hostikka became the biggest single lottery winner in the city’s history in June 2012 when he won $16,194,489 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.
Roy Sobeski, a self-employed computer repairman from the Princeton area, made headlines in 2004 when he claimed a $30-million winning Super 7 ticket from an April 2003 draw just 12 days before the one-year deadline to claim prizes. Sobeski remained in the headlines for several years when his prize got caught up in legal wrangling involving a woman that he had been involved with romantically.
Their dispute was resolved by way of an out-of-court-settlement in 2009.
Stuart and Lillian Kelly of Brantford made national headlines in January 1984 when they won a $13,890,588.80 Lotto 6/49 prize. At the time, the prize was the largest tax-free jackpot in the world.
The win generated a lot of publicity. Within two days of cashing their winning cheque, the couple left their house and went into hiding until the attention died down.
The couple used $1 million of their winnings to establish the Stuart Ross and Lillian Marie Kelly Foundation, which continues to dole out about $40,000 annually in grants to local groups. Programs supported by the foundation over the years include the school safety patrol program, Brant Pregnancy and Resource Centre and Arts After School Kids.
Advertisement
Article content
In August 2004, the city had another big lottery winner when Lorne and Elsie Hankinson, a retired couple, won just over $5 million in a Lotto 6-49 draw. The couple used $1.5 million of their winnings to establish the Lorne and Elsie Hankinson Charitable Foundation Trust to provide funding to local health-care systems, as well as other community charitable organizations. Additionally, the trust provides funding to needy individuals coping with the challenge of living with developmentally delayed adults, adults with special needs and to needy individuals seeking to pursue a post-secondary school education.
The couple donated $1 million to Stedman Community Hospice for the construction of Hankinson House, a 2,378-square-metre, two-storey, 10-bed hospice on the grounds of St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford.
In 2010, three Brant County men, Bob Poetz, Robert Geier and Don Colcuc, won $23.3 million in a Lotto Max draw.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall