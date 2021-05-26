Brant councillors call on province to reopen outdoor zoos
Article content
Brant County councillors want the province to reconsider its position and allow outdoor zoos to reopen.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of writing to area MPPs, including Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, in support of outdoor zoos.
Brant councillors call on province to reopen outdoor zoos Back to video
Brant Mayor David Bailey and Coun. John Bell declared conflicts and didn’t vote on the resolution because both are members of the Brant County board of health. As members, Bailey and Bell, who is the board’s chair, are obliged to follow provincial directives.
The resolution was brought forward by Coun. Robert Chambers, who cited an Expositor article highlighting the plight of the Twin Valley Zoo in Brant County.
Last year, outdoor zoos were allowed to open, along with golf courses. But zoos were not included when the province announced last week that golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities could reopen last Saturday.
“It seems rather inconsistent that individuals from other households can join together and play golf outdoors but families can’t go out and enjoy an afternoon at the zoo,” said Chambers.
Advertisement
Article content
“…I agree with the operators of the zoo that if golf courses are open then outdoor zoos should be open as well.”
He said the zoo is family-run business that counts on summer as its main season. If providing mental-health wellbeing is one of the reasons for allowing golf courses to open, then that same reason applies to zoos and family outings, said Chambers.
Jennifer Stallman, Twin Valley’s co-manager, told The Expositor she was in tears after hearing golf courses could reopen but not her zoo.
The zoo is losing thousands of dollars a day by being closed, she said.
Under the province’s pandemic reopening plan, zoos can reopen when Ontario moves into Step One, which takes effect two weeks after 60 per cent of adults have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Stallman is looking at a tentative date for reopening in mid-June, with likely restrictions. including capacity limits.
Twin Valley has 25 acres of open space and 17 acres that are walkable. It’s parking lot accommodates 125 vehicles so the number of visitors it has at any given time is about 450 people.
Stallman said zoo visitors are almost all families, while golfers tend to come from separate households to play their sport.
The zoo has a GoFundMe page at gofund.me/00a34806 that has drawn about $16,000 in donations toward a $100,000 goal.
On Twin Valley’s popular Facebook page, Stallman has outlined other ways people can support zoo. Supporters are asked to share photos and their memories of the zoo, purchase a season pass early, make a donation directly and write or call politicians to push for outdoor zoos to be opened as soon as possible.
Twin Valley features more than 80 species of animals from birds to Siberian tigers.
Last year, Twin Valley lost about $150,000 in revenue that normally would come from school trips that were cancelled because of the pandemic. But a public appeal and corporate sponsorship helped the zoo break even.
For more information on Twin Valley Zoo, go to www.twinvalleyzoo.com or follow it on Facebook.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall