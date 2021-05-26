Brant councillors call on province to reopen outdoor zoos

Article content

Brant County councillors want the province to reconsider its position and allow outdoor zoos to reopen.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of writing to area MPPs, including Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, in support of outdoor zoos.

Brant Mayor David Bailey and Coun. John Bell declared conflicts and didn’t vote on the resolution because both are members of the Brant County board of health. As members, Bailey and Bell, who is the board’s chair, are obliged to follow provincial directives.

The resolution was brought forward by Coun. Robert Chambers, who cited an Expositor article highlighting the plight of the Twin Valley Zoo in Brant County.

Last year, outdoor zoos were allowed to open, along with golf courses. But zoos were not included when the province announced last week that golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities could reopen last Saturday.

“It seems rather inconsistent that individuals from other households can join together and play golf outdoors but families can’t go out and enjoy an afternoon at the zoo,” said Chambers.