Birdtown Jamboree returns on Saturday

The release of a CD highlighting artists performing at the Birdtown Jamboree Cornstock Festival will coincide with this year’s event on Saturday.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the festival, which has featured local talent and has donated funds to area school music programs over the years.

“The Birdtown Jamboree is a group of Norfolk County musicians, who have been coming together to donate their time and talent to raise funds for local children’s and youth arts programming,” Tony Duclos, spokesperson and primary organizer for the event, said in a media release.

Sales of the compilation CD is a main component of this year’s fundraising efforts.

“Long-time Birdtown Jam member Vinny Szczesny came up with the idea to record many of the festival’s musicians and their music at the start of the pandemic, and this became a focus of his work over the last year,” said Duclos.

Szczesny was recording engineer of this project with work being done last winter. He and Duclos produced the CD with Brian Stewart and Dave Barber doing the mixing and mastering.

Those attending this year’s festival will see the recording actually come to life.

“The musicians on the 11-track recording are not playing in their traditional musical groupings, and that is the way we will present them at the festival,” said Szczesny.

All but one of the songs on The Birdtown Jamboree Project is written by the Birdtown Jamboree musicians who appear on the recording. Plans are in the works for future recordings.

Proceeds from the festival have been donated to music programs area schools. The Jamboree has also supported the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival, The Young Theatre Players, the Norfolk Musical Arts Festival and Guitars For Kids.