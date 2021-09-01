Bird research takes flight in Haldimand

Autumn Jordan uses words like ‘unforgettable, amazing and inspiring” to describe her visit to the Dunnville Marsh in early August.

A naturalist with Nature Canada, Jordan was part of a team that visited Dunnville to study the thousands of swallows that gather at the marsh each year before heading south for the winter.

“This field work was unforgettable and so inspiring,” Jordan said. “I was speechless seeing the thousands of swallows swooping around in streams just above my head.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to experience such an amazing phenomenon.”

The team was at the marsh to get an approximation of the diversity of swallow species living within the marsh and their roosting location. Swallow roosts are ephemeral, meaning their location can slightly shift from year to year, Jordan explained.

The field work aims to help build a case to protect the swallows within the marsh and the surrounding ecosystems, she added.

“On the first night of monitoring we saw around 30,000 swallows – 400 bank swallows, 2,440 barn 1,360 purple martins, 130 tree swallows and a few cliff and northern rough-winged swallows,” Jordan said adding the team also saw some herons and least bitterns (small herons) .

On the second day, the team saw about 40,000 swallows, an increase attributed to an abundance of bank swallows, Jordan said.

The roost was discovered by Nature Canada staff who saw ‘doughnut’ or ‘croissant’ shapes of the large roosts leaving the marsh back in 2015. Nature Canada has been monitoring the roosting site to confirm its location and keep track of the various species since 2017.