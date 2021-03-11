BIA budgets approved for Simcoe, Delhi
Pandemic doesn’t slow downtown improvements
Norfolk treasury staff can prepare complete tax bills for downtown businesses in Simcoe and Delhi now that their respective BIA budgets have been approved.
The Simcoe BIA budget in the amount of $195,200 this year represents an $8,500 decrease from the 2020 budget of $203,700.
The Delhi BIA budget this year also features a decrease. BIA-rated properties last year contributed $28,350 to downtown improvements. This year, the special levy totals $27,150.
On Tuesday, Norfolk council rubber-stamped the budgets, which were drafted by BIA boards of directors in their respective communities.
The Ontario government enacted legislation several decades ago empowering municipalities to establish business improvement areas in downtown cores. With the establishment of BIAs comes special taxing authority for the care, upkeep and promotion of BIA zones.
A breakdown of the Simcoe budget says the Simcoe BIA expects to spend $60,000 this year on beautification and another $50,000 on communications, advertising and promotions. Wages and statutory benefits account for another $27,000.
In Delhi, $3,800 of this year’s budget is earmarked for beautification while $12,000 will be spent on promotions. Administration of the Delhi BIA will cost $3,240.
The Simcoe BIA approved its draft budget at a meeting of members Dec. 9. Highlights of 2020 cited at that meeting, according to minutes presented to Norfolk council, include “COVID-19, clean-up parties, murals, sense of safety and enthusiasm in the downtown.”
The minutes say that attendance was limited last year for the December Jingle Jam and Fair Fun Week in the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions, but adds “2021 will be a better year. One big party when this is over.”
COVID-19 also remains an issue for the Delhi BIA. In his cover letter to Norfolk County regarding the 2021 budget, BIA chair Andy Putoczki noted that the BIA board of directors approved the draft budget in early January through an email exchange.
There is more happening in Delhi this year in terms of beautification than the BIA budget suggests.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs recently announced a $21,000 grant for improvements along King Street, which was rebuilt over a two-year period ending last fall.
In a recent interview, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus said the funds are in addition to a BIA reserve for this purpose. Columbus said King Street’s new look will include the planting of trees and the installation of benches, planters, bike racks and the like.
