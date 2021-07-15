PORT DOVER – Norfolk County is preparing to decommission a long-standing walkway and staircase to the beach in Port Dover.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A decision is also pending on the potential closure of a second stairway to the beach nearby at the foot of Regent Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Beach walkway in Port Dover under review Back to video

If the county follows through, anyone heading to the beach in Port Dover will have to do so by way of Walker Street or Harbour Street in the area of the Fishermen’s Memorial.

County lawyer Paula Boutis acknowledges that some in Port Dover will have trouble with this. However, in a report to council Tuesday, Boutis said the walkway and 24-step staircase at the foot of Grace Street are in poor repair, are not handicapped-accessible, and pose a liability hazard to the municipality.

“County staff recognize that area users may oppose the closure,” Boutis says in her report. “However, access to the beach is much safer from Walker Street and residents and others visiting Port Dover should access the beach from that location.”

Norfolk County reviewed the matter after the owners of 2 Regent Street asked to take possession of the access at the foot of Grace Street. The access bisects the property at 2 Regent Street and represents an obstacle to maintaining and enjoying the waterfront parcel.

A title search revealed that the last registered owner of the land beneath the Grace Street walkway was a Jesse Forster dating to 1881. Boutis has been unable to identify the current owner. However, in her report, Boutis suggested the municipality is the owner by virtue of traditional use, care and upkeep.

As a legality, Boutis says she would like to establish Norfolk as the owner – possibly through a vesting procedure – for the purposes of transferring the land, at a nominal fee – to the residents of 2 Regent Street.