Barrel-racing club inks deal in Simcoe

Norfolk County is positioning itself to be the horse-riding capital of southern Ontario.

The county took a step in this direction recently when the Niagara Barrel-Racing Club inked a 10-year lease agreement with the Norfolk County Fair board.

“It’s the perfect set-up here for what we need,” Ross Edwards, spokesperson for the 200-member club, said on the weekend. “We can bring 1,100 horses in here no problem at all for a weekend. It’s a perfect location right in the centre of Ontario. It’s incredible.”

The club held its inaugural July Barrel Bash Weekend Friday through Sunday. Dozens of riders and their horses tested their mettle racing as quickly as they could from barrel to barrel inside the spacious commercial building immediately south of the Junior Farmers Building.

Hundreds of people and their horses were in attendance. Recreational vehicles and horse trailers occupied the parking lot south of the Simcoe Recreation Centre and at the north end of the track off South Drive.

Riders took advantage of the new, state-of-the-art riding pens on the inside of the track and made use of the track itself in front of the Lloyd S. Culver Memorial Grandstand.

George Araujo, general manager of the Norfolk County Fair, said the barrel-racing partnership is a good fit. NCF’s full name is the “Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show.” Not only does the 50-acre fairground give riders plenty of elbow room, the site features large, well-maintained stable facilities.

“This fits right into our strategic plan of finding more events for the fairgrounds while helping us stay in touch with our rurality,” Araujo said. “We welcome the Niagara Barrel Racing Club to the team.”