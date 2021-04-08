Bacterial outbreak at NGH over

Article content

Norfolk General Hospital has gained the upper hand with regard to a superbug outbreak that was declared last month.

The hospital declared the antibiotic-resistant outbreak over on Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

“The outbreak was declared over after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients showed there had been no evidence of further transmission and no new cases on the unit,” NGH spokesperson Aaron Gautreau said Thursday in a news release.”

“Thank you to our dedicated teams for implementing and consistently practicing infection prevention and control measures, allowing us to safely resolve this outbreak.”

NGH declared the outbreak in ward 3E March 24. At issue was a enterococcus bacterial outbreak that spread to seven patients.

The outbreak was a concern because the bacteria at issue, which originates in the gastro-intestinal system, is resistant to powerful antibiotics such as vancomycin.

Vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE) can take a heavy toll on the frail elderly and others with underlying health issues if allowed to spread unchecked.