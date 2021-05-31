Auxiliary police officer faces eight theft charges

Article content

An auxiliary officer with the Norfolk detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is facing eight theft charges dating back several years.

Police say the thefts occurred in the men’s change room at the Simcoe Recreation Centre on South Drive in the early months of 2016 and 2019. No further details about the thefts were provided.

Todd Frederick Boylan, 47, a five-year member of the Norfolk detachment, has been charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000. He has been suspended from duty, said police.

“Investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” said a media release issued by the Norfolk County OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.