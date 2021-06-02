Auxiliary police officer faces child porn charges

Article content

A Norfolk OPP auxiliary constable charged last week with theft is also facing child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Const. Todd Frederick Boylan, 47, a five-year member of the Norfolk detachment, was charged May 27 with nine counts of theft under $5,000 relating to multiple thefts from the men’s locker-room at the Simcoe Recreation Centre from 2016, 2018 and 2019. The OPP announced the charges on Monday.

The court documents include a charge against Boylan on April 6 of possession of child pornography and a charge of making pornography from between June 1, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

The documents also allege that underwear was stolen in the locker-room thefts.

Boylan, who lives in Simcoe, has been suspended from duty.

There are two publication bans in place in the Boylan case. One protects the names of any alleged victims and the other means no information can be shared from his bail hearing, which took place on May 31.