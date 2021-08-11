Artist stitching together a fractured world

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Hamilton-based visual artist was in Port Dover on Monday putting up a temporary art installation called “Hope and Healing” on the grounds of the lakeside town’s maritime museum.

Port Dover was stop No. 11 on Chambers’ tour that — if COVID-19 restrictions allow — will see her create art in 46 communities across Canada this summer and fall.

Each installation is different, influenced by its setting. In Port Dover, Chambers criss-crossed the pavilion near the museum with fishing line and attached three knitted sections of red cotton made up of hundreds of red threads, which she then spent almost nine hours stretching and twisting into a “chaotic” jumble.

“All living things are connected,” said Chambers, taking a moment to duck out of the broiling sun, where she had been working since 7 a.m.

“I just remember looking at a microscope at plant cells, and how interwoven they were. That’s essentially what it is to me.”

Chambers, who is Métis, said her art is about the need to re-establish connections between people, communities and the environment in the wake of the pandemic and the discovery of the remains of Indigenous children buried at former residential schools.

“Everyone’s been so alone. Away from their families, away from their friends. Away from strangers, too,” she said.

“Every little connection is still a connection. I’m hoping we’ll appreciate that more, but I don’t know. That’s why I keep saying ‘hope and healing,’ because I’m hoping that we can heal from it and go back to those connections being — not effortless, but certainly not so strained.”