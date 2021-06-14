Arson suspected in fire that damaged historic Anglican church on Six Nations

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and police are investigating as arson a fire Saturday that damaged a historic church on Six Nations of the Grand River.

The fire at St. John’s Tuscaroras, an Anglican church, has left community members reeling.

“I felt sick when I heard about it,” Don Lynch, a church trustee, said Monday. “I”m still feeling sick about and so are a lot of others.

“There are families, including mine, who have a connection to the church that goes back several generations.”

Lynch said the church is home to historical artifacts and stained glass windows. Those who died in the Second World War are also honoured in the church, he said.

Lynch’s grandfather, Samuel Anderson, rang the church bell to acknowledge a death in the community during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920.

Established in 1817, the church is now designated a “chapel of ease” under the Anglican Church Huron Diocese. The designation means that, while the building no longer functions as a regular church, it is opened for special services throughout the year.