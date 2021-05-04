Appeal launched of conviction for decades-old sex crimes

Article content

A Norfolk County man who was sentenced in January to four years in prison for sex crimes didn’t get near the penitentiary before launching an appeal and receiving bail.

The man, who can’t be named to protect his victims, was found guilty after a six-day trial on crimes committed 45 to 55 years ago against family members.

“At the age of 69, this is an ignominious way to enter the winter of one’s life,” Justice James Turnbull said as he passed sentence, calling the crimes “inexcusable, disgusting and damaging.”

Turnbull ruled the man sexually assaulted his then wife’s two younger sisters and sexually assaulted his own younger stepsister.

He was charged in 2017 with charges that were applicable at the time – gross indecency, indecent assault and having intercourse with someone under the age of 14.

After he was jailed at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre in Hamilton, the man launched an appeal based on numerous grounds, seeking that the verdict be quashed and/or an appeal granted and new trial given.