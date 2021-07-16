Another H-N resident dies of COVID-19: Health unit

Article content

Another area resident has died of COVID-19.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said the person was living in the community prior to their death. No further details were released.

Since the pandemic began, 48 people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses in the two counties. Another six people, who had tested positive for the virus, died from complications attributed to other illnesses.