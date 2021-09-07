Another COVID-altered school year begins
Thousands of children returned to in-person classes Tuesday in Brantford and Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand counties as school boards and the province strive to make learning safe in the midst of the pandemic.
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported 10,500 students returned for in-person learning, while 153 elementary and 108 secondary students have opted for virtual learning. For the Grand Erie District School Board, about 700 elementary and secondary students enrolled in remote learning out of more than 26,000 served by the board.
“Parents were asked to declare their preference earlier in the summer to be able to plan appropriately for staffing requirements,” said Dave Smouter, Grand Erie’s manager of communications. “Students enrolled in online learning have a teacher focused on remote learning with that class.”
Tae Hislop of Brantford said her sons, Asher, 9, and Indy, 7, were keen to head back to classes.
“My boys were super excited to return to school today mostly because they got to see their friends and play games with them on school property,” she said. “But, as a parent, I’m looking forward to the regular routine that will free up my schedule to do other things like my work, running errands or even just a moment for myself.”
Hislop said the return to school should make life easier for the entire family.
“Digital learning was quite a strain on our family and I believe my children learn a lot more effectively in person at school.”
“We understand the last school year has been incredibly difficult for students and families,” said Tracey Austin, manager of communications for BHNCDSB. “We provided training to our staff at our PD day, last Thursday, to help support the mental health and learning needs of our students as they start the school year.”
Tracy Austin, manager of communications with the Catholic school board, said staff would take time to get to know their students, build relationships and assess where learners are at in order to plan for additional supports.
“This means not only in respect to curriculum, but their mental health and social health.”
She said staff, secondary students and parents or guardians of elementary students are required to conduct daily self-assessments prior to leaving for school, using the province’s COVID-19 School and Child Care Screening Tool that can be accessed at covid-19.ontario.ca/school-screening/.
Austin noted that some of the questions in the screening tool have changed, as some symptoms have been added or removed.
The Catholic board said school board employees, frequent school visitors, third-party contractors and professionals who deliver services in schools and interact with staff and students, must disclose data pertaining to their vaccination status.
Staff who are not fully vaccinated will be required to submit two negative rapid antigen tests per week.
Both the Catholic and Grand Erie school boards have added extensive reporting information to their websites. While certain statistical information for staff vaccination status won’t be available until mid-September, website visitors are able to view school ventilation reporting, and the number of COVID-19 cases by location.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce touted the province’s investments in school ventilation Tuesday as he marked the return to in-person or remote learning for many students.
“Our cautious plan is designed to minimize disruption and maximize safety — with a focus on ventilation improvements — so that your children can continue learning throughout the year,” Lecce said in a statement.
He also urged students to “remain vigilant” in the face of the ongoing health crisis.
The province’s Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.
The ministry has also required that all boards offer a remote learning option for students who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.
With files from Canadian Press
