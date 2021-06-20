Advocacy group concerned after another migrant farm worker’s death

Article content

SARNIA The death of a migrant farm worker in Sarnia while in quarantine – the fifth in Ontario this year during the COVID-19 pandemic – is “absolutely” a concern, an advocacy group says.

“I haven’t seen a year like this,” said Chris Ramsaroop, a spokesperson for Justice for Migrant Workers.

The latest victim was a married father of two in his 30s from Guatemala, who was isolating ahead of a third season working at a Lambton County greenhouse, Ramsaroop said. It’s the same person the local health unit reported died Monday due to COVID-19, Ramsaroop said, but his group hasn’t been given an official cause of death.

A spokesperson from the health unit said they couldn’t confirm if the person was a migrant farm worker isolating in the area.

Ramsaroop said he couldn’t confirm the man’s name since it hasn’t been released by public health officials and he didn’t have the family’s consent as of Friday. He also wasn’t aware if the man was sick prior to coming to Canada or became ill when he arrived, but said he was staying at a hotel near Sarnia or Forest prior to working at Roelands Plant Farms in Lambton Shores.