Activists promote world without pipelines
Grand River paddle sends message of stewardship
Article content
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Ontario and Quebec will have to fast-track their transition to renewable energy now that momentum is building to shut two pipelines that supply nearly half of the two provinces’ crude oil needs.
Advertisement
Article content
That’s the position of activists who staged a day-long event Saturday in support of closing Enbridge pipelines, one of which transects the Great Lakes at the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Superior with Lake Huron. A group called Allies of the Onkwehonwe began with a sunrise ceremony at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken, which followed by a solidarity paddle on the Grand River and then an afternoon at Chiefswood with speakers covering various topics, including the pipelines, traditional gardening and women and children’s issues.
Activists promote world without pipelines Back to video
Michigan wants the pipeline in the straits closed. The state government is locked in a legal battle with energy producer Enbridge, the Ontario government and others over fears the pipeline is old and might leak catastrophic amounts of crude oil and natural gas solids into the Great Lakes basin.
“They should have been investing in green energy and thermal heating a long time ago,” said Jennifer Vermeer of Hamilton, Ont., an ally of the Onkwehonwe.
“Now, they’re going to have to turn it up all at once. Crude oil is a finite resource. They’ve had 50 years to get this under control. Now they’re stuck. Now they’re going to have to step it up.”
That could be a tall order. The Enbridge pipelines in question – No. 3 and No. 5 – supply about half the crude oil needs of Ontario, linking the province with the oil patch out west. Much of this oil is processed at the Esso refinery in Nanticoke, while natural gas solids are converted back into gas and stored for home heating.
Advertisement
Article content
Line 3 is a 1,097-mile pipeline carrying crude oil from Edmonton to Superior, Wis. A recent refurbishment cost $9.3 billion. The pipeline will be reactivated by the end of the year.
Line 5 is a 649-mile pipeline from Superior that runs through Michigan en route to Sarnia. It supplies refineries and propane distribution centres in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest. The path of the pipeline includes a section on the lake bed at the Straits of Mackinac.
In an update to the case, a federal U.S. court appointed a mediator in August with a mandate to help the opposing sides work out their differences. In a recent statement, Enbridge said its “goal is to work co-operatively to reconcile interests, resolve disputes and move forward.”
Also lobbying for the closure of the pipelines are the Mackinaw Odawa of Michigan.
Jacqueline House, spokesperson for Allies of the Onkwehonwe in Six Nations, said the Mackinaw Odawa had their own paddle on the weekend in opposition to Enbridge. Allies of the Onkwehonwe intended to join them but chose instead to hold the local event due to travel concerns arising from COVID-19.
Saturday’s event attracted about 25 paddlers, House said. The event also featured children’s games, a free barbecue, a silent auction and craft vendors.
“You and I are in this relationship with this water,” said Dawn Martin of Six Nations, one of the event’s speakers. “It just can’t be take, take, take. My mother the Earth – she gives me power. That’s where I get my strength from. She is all of our mothers.”
Martin said Indigenous people are getting tired of sounding the alarm on environmental degradation, adding it is time for the non-Indigenous to do their share. House agreed.
“I remember as a child, our elders telling us that manmade machines are going to destroy the Earth,” she said. “All living things are affected by these pipelines – right from the ground up to the sky.”
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com