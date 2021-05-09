Active COVID cases in H-N rise by five

Monte Sonnenberg
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19.
There was a noticeable decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Norfolk and Haldimand from Friday to Sunday.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus in the health district Friday. Saturday, the health unit registered one new positive test, HNHU reported at its website Sunday morning.

There was also a decline in the 14-day rolling average. Friday, the health unit reported 231 positive COVID-19 cases over the previous two weeks. This fell to 223 Sunday morning.

As it stands, the health unit has registered 2,440 positive cases of COVID-19 since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March of last year. This is up from the 2,435 positive cases reported Friday.

The number of active cases in Haldimand and Norfolk Sunday also rose five to 246 from the 241 reported Friday.

The health unit also reports that 2,148 positive cases in Norfolk and Haldimand have recovered from the infection over the past 14 months. A total of 41 people in the local health district have died from COVID-19 thus far.

