Article content

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit in its daily update on Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 1,670 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 84 active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video

A total of 1,542 people have recovered from the virus.

There were eight new recoveries from the virus bringing to 84 the number of active cases in the communities as of Saturday morning.

A total of 21,356 vaccinations have been administered as of Saturday with 1,741 people completing their vaccinations.

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout began on Thursday.

Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 70 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.

Those aged 65 to 69 (born from 1952-56) can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.