The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday three new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are currently 14 active cases across Norfolk and Haldimand counties, where 2,758 confirmed cases have been logged over the course of the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 53% of youth remain unvaccinated in H-N Back to video

Of those, 2,690 have recovered while the deaths of 48 people have been attributed to COVID-19 infection.

Another six individuals who had tested positive died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The seven-day rolling average has dipped to 1.29 new cases per day from 2.00 in the health unit’s Wednesday report.

No outbreaks are currently ongoing in the region.

The health unit reports that 55,044 residents – or 68.7 per cent of the adult population – have completed their two-dose vaccination series.

Another 7.4 per cent have received one dose of vaccine, while 23.9 per cent of adults in Haldimand and Norfolk counties are unvaccinated.

Statistics on the health unit’s website indicate that while 33.4 per cent of youth from 12 to 17 years of age have completed the two-dose vaccination series, 53.26 per cent are unvaccinated.

Vaccination uptake is also low in the 18 to 29 year age group (46.97 per cent unvaccinated); and 30 to 34 age group (34.59 per cent unvaccinated); while people in three groups ranging from 45 to 59 years of age all have roughly 30 per cent who have yet to get at least one dose of vaccine.

Locally 127,156 doses have been administered to date, while an additional 13,438 doses have been obtained by Haldimand Norfolk residents at locations outside of the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Ohsweken Public Health reports one active case on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 531 confirmed cases have been recorded over the course of the pandemic.

Of those, 519 have been resolved and 11 members of the community have died due to complications attributed to the virus.

Provincially, 513 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, a sharp rise from 324 reported Tuesday and 325 on Monday.

Across Ontario there are now 2,868 active cases.