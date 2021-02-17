$1,600 in alcohol stolen in Brant County

Article content

Brant OPP said alcohol worth $1,600 was stolen from the LCBO store on Mechanic Street in in Paris.

Brant OPP said the store was entered after a window was smashed just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Among the items stolen were three-litre bottles, also called Texas mickeys, of Smirnoff Vodka, Wisers, Canadian Club Whiskey and Bacardi.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.