15-year-old driver faces charges

A 15-year-old Stoney Creek youth was charged last week with a number of Highway Traffic Act offences after reportedly refusing to stop for police.

Haldimand OPP pulled over the vehicle on Haldibrook Road near Caledonia Thursday around 7 p.m. Investigating officers discovered three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old in the vehicle.

The 15-year-old driver has been charged with failure to stop for police, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Youth Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.