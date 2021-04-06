





Article content There were 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 106, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday morning. Since the pandemic began last March, 1,702 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,552 of those resulting in recovered cases. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 106 active COVID-19 cases in H-N Back to video There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 21,356 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,763 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout began last week. Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 70 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.

Article content Those aged 65 to 69 (born from 1952-56) can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations. Visit the online booking tool at www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information. Those who are unable to book online can call 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca for help. There is also a provincial general inquiries hotline at 1-888-999-6488. Full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties is available on the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website. An outbreak was declared at Armstrong Milling Co. Ltd near Hagersville, the company said in a media release on Tuesday afternoon. There have been three positive cases at the location. The first case was confirmed to be from an outside source. Two other people later tested positive. The company says the HNHU has implemented a public health management plan at the site. The Grand Erie District School Board reported a new COVID-19 case at Lakewood School in Port Dover on Monday, the second in less than a week. Lakewood school has been moved to online learning until April 19. There have also been four recent reports of COVID-19 cases at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia, including two from Sunday and one from Saturday. McKinnon Park remains open. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Boards reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday at St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe. The school remains open.

Article content The following are reported outbreaks at schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved. * Anson Place (Hagersville), April 2, one staff member * Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, one staff member Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. The province’s seven-day average now stands at 2,861. There are currently 510 patients in intensive care units, the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago that more than 500 people were in ICUs. With more than 37,500 tests performed in Ontario over the past 24 hours, the positivity rate is at 8.9 per cent, the highest it’s been since January. The province also announced eight more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,458. The province administered 76,199 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 2,621,839 people vaccinated with 323,148 fully vaccinated.

