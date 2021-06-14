10,580 vaccinations last week in H-N
Acting MOH urges residents to get immunized as quickly as possible
Dr. Alex Hukowich has one word of advice for those reading about variants of concern and, at the same time, heading outdoors to spend time with other people.
But it’s a word worth repeating.
“Immunize, immunize immunize,” Hukowich, Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health, said Monday. “If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’re taking a risk because you’re going to be with other people and you don’t know if they’ve been immunized or not.”
Residents, he added, can only start to loosen up a bit with respect to public health guidelines two weeks after they have been full immunized.
Hukowich made the comments at the regular Monday morning press conference held by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
The acting medical officer of health said he’s heard some people believe the vaccine won’t protect them from the new variants.
“The vaccines still work against them (the variants) and I think the rationale for moving up the timetable for the second dose is to ensure full immunization as quickly as possible,” Hukowich said. “So, to prevent people from becoming sick or infected with these variants I would urge people to get their first dose and their second dose as quickly as possible.”
“This is the way of minimizing not only the spread of variants but also minimizing the risk of other variants developing.”
The original time line for immunization including the gap between the first and second dose was based on the supply the government believed would be available, Hukowich said.
Hukowich was joined at the press conference by Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams, epidemiologist with the health unit, and Sarah Page, chief of Norfolk Paramedics, who is also leading the vaccination rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk.
Bishop-Williams told reporters a small number of cases of the so-called Delta variant have been identified in Haldimand-Norfolk. Although, she declined to be more specific with respect to location, Bishop-Williams did say the number of cases is between five and 10.
Public health officials have seen 34 variants of concern in the two communities, Bishop-Williams added.
Meanwhile, the vaccination roll out appears to be picking up steam.
Page told reporters 10,580 vaccinations were administered last week through 21 different clinics, 18 physicians’ offices, 15 pharmacies as well as through other health care providers. The 10,580 vaccinations represents a new record for the immunization rollout in H-N.
As of Monday 69 per cent of the residents 18 years of age and older had received a first dose of the vaccine, Page said.
In total, just over 74,000 vaccines have been administered in the two communities.
The health unit had a successful vaccination clinic at the Credit First Nation on the weekend and efforts to vaccinate migrant farm workers for second doses are underway.
“I just want to send a huge shout-out to all of those who have supported us along the way to help make this happen,” Page said adding that it has been a team effort.
“We’re looking forward to improving and increasing our vaccine roll out until everyone who wants a vaccine has one in their arm.”
