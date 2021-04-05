Lakewood school shifts to virtual learning

Three Grand Erie elementary schools move to on-line learning on Tuesday

Three elementary schools within the Grand Erie District School Board are being moved to virtual learning effective Tuesday.

Lakewood Elementary School (Port Dover), Cedarland Public School (Brantford), and Mt. Pleasant School are those schools impacted by the change.

“Due to the number of active cases and individuals identified as close contacts, for administrative reasons (staffing) and in consultation with Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, the board has made the decision to move Lakewood students to online learning,” GEDSB said in a media released issued Monday night.

The GEDSB website indicates a positive case was confirmed at Lakewood on April 2.

Mt. Pleasant is moving to online learning due to administrative reasons, said the board.

In-person learning will resume at Lakewood and Mt. Pleasant on April 19, following the spring break.

Administrative reasons are being cited for the transition of Cedarland students to online learning.