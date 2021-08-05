This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content A local judge said he’s seeing the “brazen disregard for human life” increase as more cases involving charges of murder, attempted murder and manslaughter move through the courts.

Article content Justice Gethin Edward spoke out against the violence while ruling on a case where a man was lured to an abandoned building in Delhi and was shot in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm. Two other men held a knife to the victim’s throat, threatened to “shank” him and robbed him. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Judge concerned about 'brazen disregard for human life' Back to video The victim required surgery to remove a pellet lodged under his eye. “(The Ontario Court) never used to deal with murders but I’ve dealt with two in the last month,” said Edward in May. “How do you get to the point where, what was once in a small town a huge event, is so commonplace?” Edward said murder charges used to be the exclusive responsibility of the Superior Court of Justice in either Brantford or Simcoe, where a visiting judge would hold a specific session to deal with the community’s one or two annual murders. “Now we’re dealing with one or two murders a month,” he said, referring to the cases that revisit the Ontario Court, often monthly, to get updates and get moved through the process. The judge said he hopes someone will begin to research the cases to help come to an understanding of what leads people to the point in their lives that they try to kill another person. “What worries me is we’re seeing younger and younger individuals involved with gunplay and gun violence and I’m trying to understand where this brazen disregard for human life comes from. “It’s almost like society is afraid to talk about these tragedies, because it is a tragedy,” said Edward about the multiple cases he sees dealing with youth growing up around and with mental health issues, family trauma and addictions.

Article content Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis, who has been in the position for almost two years, said he has noticed a certain steadiness in the community’s gun-play now. “There’s not necessarily an increase but a consistency in gun violence,” Davis said. But we have to accept the reality that we are now a suburb of the GTA and with that comes GTA problems. “We used to say ‘Thank goodness we’re in Brantford and not Toronto’ but that’s not our reality any more.” In 2016, there were two homicides in the city and one on Six Nations. In 2017, there was one Brantford homicide, one Brant County homicide, two Six Nations homicides and one attempted homicide on the reserve. In 2018, there was one city homicide, two attempted homicides and one manslaughter charge; one attempted murder in Brant County and a triple homicide believed to have taken place on Six Nations. In 2019, there were four Brantford people killed, and an attempted murder in each of Brant County and Six Nations. In 2020, there were three Brantford homicides and two attempted murders, and a homicide and an attempted murder on Six Nations. So far this year, there have been two homicides and an attempted murder in Brantford. Murder, attempted murder and manslaughter charges that are still continuing in court right now include: — The shocking triple homicide of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, allegedly committed on Six Nations on Nov 2, 2018. Nicholas Shipman, Jamie Beaver and Thomas Bomber each face second-degree murder charges and continue dealing with pre-trial motions in Superior Court. Vernon Shipman was charged with being an accessory to murder and has a trial scheduled for next April in Ontario Court.

Article content — Abdelaziz Faiz Ibrahim, 24, was only arrested this April and charged with first-degree murder in the July 8, 2019 Brantford shooting death of Coby “Kareem” Carter. — Seven men were charged with first-degree murder in the double homicide of Larry Reynolds and Lynn Van Every on Park Road South in Brantford on July 18, 2019. While Kareem Zedan pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Nathan Howes, Salloum Jassem, Malik Mbuyi, Thomy Baiz-Euesebio, Dylan Alridge and Terrell Philbert all continue through the court system. They also face charges of conspiracy to murder Roger Van Every, the son of the dead couple. — On Feb. 8, 2020, three men were shot at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford, leaving one dead, one permanently paralyzed and one with minor wounds. Shajjad Idrish and Roger Van Every face first-degree murder charges in that case. Two others pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. The murder charges don’t return to the court until 2022 for pretrial motions. — Shannon (Burnside) MacDougall of Brantford was found dead on Mar. 11, 2020. Her homicide wasn’t confirmed for eight months. In March, 1 $10,000 reward was offered for information about the crime and, in June, Christine Birt was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. — Donald MacNeil was found stabbed to death on May 26, 2020 in Brantford and a few days later, his son Malcolm MacNeil was charged with first-degree murder. He has been committed for trial in the Superior Court of Justice.

Article content — On June 13, 2020, an unknown victim died of a drug overdose. Last September, Brantford Police charged Jeremy George Folk with manslaughter. Folk returns to court in September. — Alana or Alanna Hill and Lorne General were charged on Aug 16, 2020 by Six Nations Police with attempted murder and aggravated assault on a man and continue working through the court system. — On Nov.7, 2020 Three men – Jahwayne Smart, Rashawn Chambers and Cjay Hobbs were charged by Brantford Police with attempted murder. Each return to court this month. — Six Nations Police charged Eric Smoke and Andrew Smoke with the Nov. 30, 2020 homicide of Andrew Davis. Each of them return to court in the fall. — An unnamed 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the April 14 death in Brantford of Isaiah Castillo and Taylor Brian Pasco was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. — Just a few days later, Nebiyu Myers was shot on April 17 in Brantford. Elijah Marfoh and Cleveland VanEvery face first-degree murder charges in the case. There are also murder and attempted murder charges for local citizens who are appearing in other court jurisdictions. Thomas Sliwinski and Marena Leachman of Brantford have been charged with first-degree murder in a 2018 tow-truck crime in York region; Shajjad Idrish, charged in the motel shootings here is also charged with first-degree murder in a Hamilton shooting; and Forest Whitlow of Six Nations is charged with attempted murder in an Ingersoll case.

Article content Murder, attempted murder and manslaughter charges that are still continuing in Simcoe courts right now include: — The March 2019 death of Ashley Gravelle in Haldimand where Morgan Fick and Carilyn Deming are charged with manslaughter and return to court in February 2022 for a pretrial hearing. — Jeffrey Steven McLean and Michael Anthony Long have been charged with manslaughter in the May 4, 2020 death of Lorraine Dawley in Norfolk. They each return to court next week to continue moving through the system. — Joseph Tobicoe faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Tyler Kind in Hagersville on July 29, 2020. Tobicoe returns to Cayuga court in September. — Robert Lee Ballard was charged with second-degree murder in the March 30 death of Michael Shawn Murray in Delhi. The case continues to work through the court system. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

