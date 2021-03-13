HN adds 9 new cases to COVID tally

Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the highest number of daily cases in a week.

It brings the cumulative total of cases in the area to 1,493 since the beginning of the pandemic and means there are 43 known active cases in the community.

Deaths that have been attributed to the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk number 39 and there are 1,406 people who are considered recovered.

An additional 3,612 vaccinations were registered Saturday on the website with eight of them noted as second doses. So far, the health unit has receive 14,625 vaccinations and administered 12,157 of them, or 83.1 percent. A total of 1,589 people have completed both doses.

In a release sent out earlier in the week, the HNHU is asking anyone aged 80 or older and any high-risk health care workers who do not have a family physician in Haldimand or Norfolk or do not have a family physician at all, to call or email the vaccination team to make an appointment for a vaccination.