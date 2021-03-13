HN adds 9 new cases to COVID tally
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the highest number of daily cases in a week.
It brings the cumulative total of cases in the area to 1,493 since the beginning of the pandemic and means there are 43 known active cases in the community.
Deaths that have been attributed to the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk number 39 and there are 1,406 people who are considered recovered.
An additional 3,612 vaccinations were registered Saturday on the website with eight of them noted as second doses. So far, the health unit has receive 14,625 vaccinations and administered 12,157 of them, or 83.1 percent. A total of 1,589 people have completed both doses.
In a release sent out earlier in the week, the HNHU is asking anyone aged 80 or older and any high-risk health care workers who do not have a family physician in Haldimand or Norfolk or do not have a family physician at all, to call or email the vaccination team to make an appointment for a vaccination.
Call 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to make an appointment.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/emswu8a for a full list defining what constitutes a high-risk health care worker.
Family doctors should be in touch shortly with patients aged 80 and older to discuss vaccination plans with patients as well as the appointment booking process. The HNHU is instructing people not to call their doctor, the health unit or area hospitals to book an appointment.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid-19 for more information.
Reporting Saturday for nearby Six Nations was delayed but, on Friday, Ohsweken Public Health reported an additional five cases bringing the total there to 411. The reserve has 40 known active cases and currently has four people hospitalized with the virus.
On Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,468 new cases of COVID-19. It is the seventh straight day there has been more than 1,000 cases.
There are currently 11,808 active cases of the virus in Ontario.
In Ontario there have been 316,359 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 297,403 people have recovered.
With 11 more deaths attributed to the virus on Saturday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,138.
