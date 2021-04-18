Highest weekly rolling average of COVID cases for HN
Another 30 cases of COVID-19 were posted Sunday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, reflecting a week of higher than normal daily cases that set a record for the community.
The seven-day rolling average jumped again Sunday to 26.1 cases a day, the highest since the pandemic began.
The two counties have accumulated 2,004 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 people have died.
There are currently 280 known active cases in the community and 1,679 cases deemed to be resolved.
According to the health unit’s website, the cases are broken down as follows:
In Haldimand: Caledonia 254; Dunnville 247; Hagersville 182; Cayuga 67; Jarvis 67; Selkirk 40; and Fisherville 12.
In Norfolk the breakdown is: Simcoe 341; Vittoria 210; Delhi 114; Waterford 103; Port Dover 96; Langton 71; Courtland 44; Port Rowan 18; Teeterville 13; St. Williams 7; Wilsonville 7 and Turkey Point 6.
The health unit does not report on communities with fewer than five cases.
Currently, Parkview Meadows is the only outbreak at a seniors facility, where two residents and two staff are confirmed to have the virus.
An outbreak of two staff members at Anson Place was declared over on Friday. Anson Place was the location of the community’s worst long-term care outbreak last year where 27 residents died at the facility.
Another 563 vaccinations were given on Saturday, bringing the total number of doses that have been given to 30,848. The health unit has received 37,174 doses from the province at this point.
Currently, vaccinations are being given in one hospital clinic, two mass community clinics, two mobile clinics and in 18 physician offices.
On nearby Six Nations, a total of 453 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently nine active cases and 433 have been resolved.
Ohsweken Public Health has been notified about seven variants of concern among the cases. Ten people have died from Six Nations.
Across Ontario, new cases were counted at 4,250 and there were 18 deaths.
With 367,691 cases considered resolved and 7,716 people having died from the virus, it leaves 41,588 known active cases in the province.
Another 52,776 people were vaccinated on Friday.
