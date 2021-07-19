Health unit reports two new positive tests for COVID-19

The Haldimand-Norfolk on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases brings to 2,722 the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,659 cases have been resolved.

Forty-eight people in Haldimand-Norfolk have died as a result of COVID-19 while another six people, who tested positive for the virus, died of other causes.

As of Monday, there were 9 active cases of COVID19 in the two communities. Health unit officials are monitoring an outbreak at Fancy Pak Brand Inc. in Simcoe.

The vaccination rollout continues and public health officials on Monday said 114,375 doses have been administered so far and 43,646 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Public health officials Monday reported that six positive tests were added to the local case count over the past week. The weekly rolling average of new cases as of Monday was .57 cases per day down from .9 cases per day the previous week.

