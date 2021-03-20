Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Figures provided by the health unit on Saturday show there have been 1,530 confirmed cases in the two counties since the start of the pandemic, up from the 1,528 cases reported on Friday.

Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19

Of those confirmed cases, 1,440 have been resolved.

There were 46 active cases in the community as of Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths.

Health unit figures say there have been 27,800 negative tests for the virus performed in the two communities.

Meanwhile, the health unit says 1,618 people have completed their vaccination series while a total of 15,255 doses have been administered.