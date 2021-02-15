Health unit reports no new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and declared the end of the outbreak at the Norfolk Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe.

Figures provided by the health unit show the cumulative number of positive tests in the two communities remains at 1,382 – the same figure reported a day earlier. The number of active cases dropped to 19 from 24 a day earlier.

An outbreak at Norview Lodge in Simcoe was declared over on Saturday while the outbreak at Delhi Long Term Care is ongoing.

There have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths in the community and 15,564 negative tests have been performed in Haldimand-Norfolk since the start of the pandemic.

Health unit figures show 2,865 vaccination shots have been administered and 1,187 people in the two counties have completed the vaccination series or regimen.

Haldimand-Norfolk enters the ‘orange-restrict’ category of the province’s colour-coded pandemic response Tuesday.