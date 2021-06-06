Health unit reports just one new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Sunday reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.
The additional case brings to 2,663 the number of positive tests in the two communities since the pandemic began. Of those, 2, 578 have recovered.
As of Sunday, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk. Forty-seven people have died as a result of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Six other people who tested positive for COVID-19, died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
So far 63,836 vaccines have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk and 8,533 people have received both doses.
The province recently announced individuals turning ages 70 and over in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ and call centre as of Monday (June 7) at 8 a.m.
Individuals who need assistance may contact the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900.
In Haldimand-Norfolk, approximately 65 per cent of the adult population has now received at least one dose of vaccine. This number takes into account approximately 15% of residents who were vaccinated outside of the health district.
Public health officials are also reporting the Cayuga pod-style model that launched on Tuesday (June 1) has been a great success. The clinic began with a capacity of 800 on the first day and had 1,200 appointments booked on Saturday (June 5).
The health unit has also successfully advocated for more vaccines over the last few weeks and has released many new appointments in both counties. Dedicated clinics for youth 12-17 and their households are scheduled to begin the week of June 14.
At the time of first dose booking, a second dose appointment will be generated for youth (during the month of August), with the aim of having all students fully vaccinated by the time they return to school.
In addition, 15 local pharmacies are now administering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Residents can look up participating pharmacies and booking options using the province’s lookup tool: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
Supports remain available for individuals who are unable to make it to a clinic due to transportation-related barriers. Residents can request assistance by e-mailing vaccine@hnhss.ca .
