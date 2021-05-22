Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday reported four new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases brings to 2,569 the number positive tests for the virus in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,450 have recovered.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports four new cases of COVID-19 Back to video

The health unit also reported 90 active cases of the virus in the two communities. Forty-four people have died of COVID-19 – including three in the past week – since the pandemic began and another five, who had tested positive for the virus, died of from complications attributed to other illnesses.

According to the health unit, 51,431 residents have received their first dose of vaccine while 5,247 have received both doses.

Public health officials on Friday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at S & I Agricultural Commodities Ltd. in Vittoria. A public health management plan has been implemented at the company, health officials say.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall