Health unit reports four new cases of COVID-19

Vincent Ball
May 22, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF Photo by NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday reported four new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases brings to 2,569 the number positive tests for the virus in the two communities since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 2,450 have recovered.

The health unit also reported 90 active cases of the virus in the two communities. Forty-four people have died of COVID-19 – including three in the past week – since the pandemic began and another five, who had tested positive for the virus, died of from complications attributed to other illnesses.

According to the health unit, 51,431 residents have received their first dose of vaccine while 5,247 have received both doses.

Public health officials on Friday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at S & I Agricultural Commodities Ltd. in Vittoria. A public health management plan has been implemented at the company, health officials say.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers