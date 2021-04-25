Health unit reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

Article content

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk rose on Sunday.

Figures provided by the health unit show the number of active cases in the two counties stood at 272 on Sunday up from the 257 reported a day earlier.

The health unit also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for the previous 24 hours. The two counties have recorded 2,172 cases of the virus since the pandemic began and of those, 1,846 have been resolved.

There have been 41 COVID-19 deaths in Haldimand and Norfo;k since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 36,066 doses of the vaccine have been administered and 3,921 people in the two counties have completed their vaccination series.