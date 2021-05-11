Health unit reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Tuesdaymorning reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the two communities.

The additional cases brings to 2,473 the number of positive tests in the community since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,229 have been resolved.

According to the health unit, there were 198 active cases in the two communities as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the health unit has administered 44,407 doses of vaccine so far and 4,999 people have received both doses.