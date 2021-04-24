Health unit reporting 27 new cases

Article content

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases brings to 2,149 the number of positive tests in the two counties since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,846 have been resolved.

As of Saturday, there were 257 active cases of the virus in Haldimand and Norfolk. Forty-one people have died of COVID-19 in the two counties.

Meanwhile, 35,208 doses of the vaccine have been administered and 3,921 people have completed their vaccination series.

