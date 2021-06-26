H-N health unit reporting one new case of COVID-19

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Saturday reported one new case of COVID-19 for the previous 24 hours.

The health unit also reported 19 active cases of the virus in the two communities.

Figures posted on the health unit’s website show there have been 2,703 positive tests for COVID-19 in the two communities since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,631 have been resolved.

There have been 47 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Meanwhile, the health unit has administered a first dose of the vaccine to 92,602 people while 23,809 have received both doses.

