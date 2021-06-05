Hogs killed in $350,000 barn fire

Article content

Norfolk County firefighters saved more than 240 hogs caught in a Saturday afternoon barn fire on Lynn Valley Road, near Port Dover.

Firefighters were called to the barn just before 2 p.m. and upon arrival found a barn filled with smoke. There were about 250 hogs in the barn at the time and unfortunately seven died and another had to be euthanized, Dave Puype, a fire training officer with the Norfolk County Fire Department said in a media release.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire and provided ventilation to the hogs. A few hogs sustained injuries but the rest are expected to make full recoveries, he said.

Damage to the barn and its contents is estimated to be $350,000. The barn and content are insured, Puype said.

One firefighter was sent to hospital for observation due to over exertion during the operation, he added.

The fire was caused by a mechanical failure to one of the ventilation fans in the barn.

Mayor Kristal Chopp was made aware of the fire and posted on social media that the firefighter appears to be in good condition and was being released from hospital and sent home.

Chopp also said, in her post, that firefighters, OPP and the coast guard were searching for a missing person on Lake Erie.

“A giant thank-you to first responders for their hard work today,” Chopp said in her post.

