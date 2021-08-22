No injuries were reported Sunday after a vehicle in Dunnville left the road and crashed into a home, setting it on fire.

The accident, said to have been on Jarrett Place at John Street, occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday and caused a fire that did extensive damage to both the house and the car.

Crash sets house ablaze

Haldimand OPP, County Fire Services and County Paramedics all responded to the incident.

The occupants of the house reportedly escaped before the fire was able to spread too far.

OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi said the police continue to investigate the incident and are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about what happened to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or, to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.