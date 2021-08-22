Crash sets house ablaze

Susan Gamble
Aug 22, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
An early morning crash in Dunnville started a fire that damaged both the car involved in the accident and a home but no injuries were reported.
An early morning crash in Dunnville started a fire that damaged both the car involved in the accident and a home but no injuries were reported. Photo by (Submitted)

No injuries were reported Sunday after a vehicle in Dunnville left the road and crashed into a home, setting it on fire.

Story continues below

The accident, said to have been on Jarrett Place at John Street, occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday and caused a fire that did extensive damage to both the house and the car.

Haldimand OPP, County Fire Services and County Paramedics all responded to the incident.

The occupants of the house reportedly escaped before the fire was able to spread too far.

OPP Const. Mary Gagliardi said the police continue to investigate the incident and are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about what happened to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or, to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers