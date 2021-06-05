Community safety and well-being survey underway

The survey results will help identify changes since a community needs assessment was conducted in 2019. The well-being plan is part of a provincial initiative to improve quality of life for all residents.

“The plan will be our road map to identifying and minimizing, if not eliminating barriers that impact people’s sense of safety and well-being in our community,” said Heidy VanDyk, acting general manager of the Health and Social Service Division. “Everyone’s voice and input is valuable and welcomed, and so I hope that community members will take a few minutes to complete the public survey.”

A survey, which can be found at hnhu.org/wellbeing-survey-2021 , was launched Friday and ends at midnight June 11. The results will be used to formulate a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.

Public health officials in Haldimand-Norfolk want to hear how residents think safety and well-being services can be improved.

The planning framework aims to get municipalities, First Nations, and their partners to think about new ways to address local issues and formulate potential solutions by exploring options that address risks through social development, prevention, and risk intervention.

With a focus on collaboration, information sharing and measuring success, the aim is to identify key areas of need and gaps in the system, while also recognizing the great work that is already happening within individual agencies and organizations.

“Assessing and leveraging our community strengths is the key to this initiative,” said Kim Shippey, of KMJ Consultants, who is leading the initiative. “The opportunity to hear from our agency leaders and key stakeholders, as well as receive crucial feedback from those that live and work in our two counties, is invaluable.

“This plan’s aim is to create change in the way we look at service delivery so that everyone in Haldimand and Norfolk can receive the services they need, when they need them.”

Other members of the project team include Christina Botas of the Haldimand County planning and development division, and Dr. Katherine Bishop-Williams, epidemiologist, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

Those who wish to take the survey by telephone, can call 519-426-6170 ext. 8071 or 905-318-6623 ext. 8071

All survey results, either online or by phone, are private and confidential and no one is asked for any identifying information.

