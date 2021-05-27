Child locks self in hot vehicle

If a child locks themselves in a vehicle on a hot day, police say it is important to remain calm. Call 911and first responders will be dispatched immediately. Once the call has been placed, parents, caregivers or bystanders should do what they can to block sunlight from entering the vehicle. Also take note of the time so authorities will know approximately how long a child has been locked inside.

“The OPP encourages all parents and caregivers to carry their keys on their person at all times in case the locks on the vehicle engage without notice or their child accidentally locks the doors once they are placed inside,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the local detachment, said.

Over the noon hour Tuesday, police were summoned to St. George Street to investigate a report that a two-year-old had locked themselves in a vehicle. The child was retrieved unharmed.

Norfolk OPP were called to help this week after a toddler put themselves in a potentially dangerous situation in Port Dover.

Now that the warmer weather has arrived, Norfolk OPP also ask residents to take care when they bring their animals along on road trips.

Mid-afternoon Monday, Norfolk OPP were summoned to Main Street in Port Dover to investigate a report of a dog locked in a vehicle in hot weather. They got a similar call regarding a dog in a vehicle around noon Tuesday on Simcoe Street ,east of Tillsonburg.

“The OPP remind all pet owners to leave their pets at home and not in a hot vehicle,” Sanchuk said in a news release. “If it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your pet.”

He noted that, on a pleasant day when the temperature reaches 26 C, the temperature inside a locked vehicle in the shade will reach 32 C. In the sun, the interior temperature of a locked vehicle can reach 71 C.

“This is extremely hot and can have devastating effects on your pet,” Sanchuk said.

“Dogs and cats pant to cool themselves. But this is ineffective when they are surrounded by heat. On summer days, the air and upholstery in your vehicle can heat up to high temperatures that make it impossible for pets to cool themselves. Your pet will be more comfortable if left at home.”

The legal system considers pets dependent on their owners for food, shelter, water and other necessities of life.

Those who fail to act accordingly are subject to sanction under the Criminal Code of Canada. Associated crimes and related penalties include:

Causing unnecessary suffering: Maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Injuring or endangering an animal: Maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Neglecting an animal: Maximum sentence of two years.

Sanchuk also reminds residents that Norfolk County addresses abuse issues in its animal control bylaw. Under the bylaw, anyone leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle is subject to a fine of $490.